Donald Trump Jr. Calls His Father’s Home Alone 2 Cameo Being Cut “Pathetic”

The drama surrounding Donald Trump‘s cameo in Home Alone 2 continues. First, the current President of the United States praised the Christmas movie online. Then, it was revealed that CBC, a Canadian broadcast network, cut the scene in which Macaulay Culkin’s character interacts with Trump to get directions in New York City. The network released a statement and now Donald Trump Jr. is weighing in on the decision to cut his father’s big movie role. The politician is calling the move “pathetic” in a post to social media, falling in line with the triggered guests on Fox & Friends earlier today.

“Pathetic,” was the only word Trump Jr. used in a tweet about the matter, with the rest of the tweet reading only a headline: “Canada’s CBC under fire when trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2 disappears from Christmas broadcast.”

See the tweet from Trump Jr. for yourself below.

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

Fox & Friends co-host Ed Henry claims the removal of Trump’s appearance in Home Alone 2 is an example of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Co-host Katie Pavlich says the CBC’s decision was “also censorship.”

According to the network, CBC, in a comment to ComicBook.com, the sequence was cut from the broadcast of the film as a timing thing: “As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format.”

Still, the hosts of Fox & Friends are really upset that Donald Trump did not show up in the Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 to give Macauley Culkin’s young character directions inside of New York’s Plaza Hotel. Surely, the movie was not impact too drastically, but luckily for those hosts they live in America and won’t have to deal with the edits which have them so triggered.

