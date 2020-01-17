Don’t Breathe Sequel Gets Director and Title

In 2016, Don’t Breathe became a surprising horror hit, with co-writer Rodo Sayagues confirmed to be helming the upcoming sequel, Don’t Breathe Again, which he co-wrote with original director Fede Alvarez, and is set to go into production in April. The film will also see the return of star Stephen Lang, who will be held accountable for his deadly and violent actions as depicted in the original film. The original film went on to earn $157 million worldwide on a budget of only $10 million, while the film also earned strong critical response, currently sitting at 88% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The upcoming film is described, “In the years following the deadly home invasion, the Blind-Man lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the original film, three teens aim to exploit a blind man who lives in the neighborhood by breaking into his house to steal from a safe. Once inside, these thieves get more than they bargained for as they discover the man (Lang) is far more accustomed to navigating his own home in the darkness, making the burglars the ones who should be fearful.

Writer/director Fede Alvarez has been talking about a sequel since the original film became a success, having regularly discussed avenues the film would explore.

“Right now we have Don’t Breathe 2 as something we really want to do,” Alvarez told IGN in 2016. “The challenge obviously is we just don’t want to do the same movie again and just have ‘2’ in it. We’ll feel so embarrassed if we do that. At first our reaction when they told us was no, no, no, no, no, that’s Hollywood, that’s the devil pushing us to do something just because we can. And then we had an idea that we got really excited about, we won’t tell you what it is, it’ll spoil the whole thing.”

Alvarez previously delivered audiences the Evil Dead remake in 2013, though moved on to bigger studios films like The Girl in the Spider’s Web, though his regular collaborations with Sayagues ensures that the franchise is in good hands.

Stay tuned for details on Don’t Breathe Again.

Does this news have you excited for the upcoming horror adventure? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!