Don't Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and More Join Netflix Film

It looks like Netflix's upcoming satire Don't Look Up is courting a pretty stellar ensemble cast. On Wednesday, it was announced that Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant, The Wolf of Wall Street), Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies, Mamma Mia), Jonah Hill (Moneyball, 21 Jump Street), and Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Tenet) have all joined the cast of the upcoming film. The Adam McKay-directed film will follow two low-level scientists who, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world, but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace. According to The Hollywood Reporter, DiCaprio will be playing one of the film's main scientists, opposite the already-cast Jennifer Lawrence. Streep, Hill, and Patel's roles are currently unknown.

In addition to Lawrence, the cast of Don't Look Up includes Rob Morgan (Daredevil, Stranger Things) and Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America, Thor: Ragnarok). The report also reveals that McKay plans to include an array of prominent cameos in the film, similarly to how he did with his 2015 film The Big Short. The list of cameos is expected to include Timothee Chalamet (Dune, Little Women), Ariana Grande (Scream Queens, Victorious), Kid Cudi (Westworld, Comedy Bang! Bang!), Matthew Perry (Friends, The Odd Couple), and Tomer Sisley (Messiah, We're the Millers). Netflix confirmed the news on Wednesday, in a star-studded tweet you can check out below.

"The fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way," McKay previously said of the film.

"Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture." Netflix's Head of Film Scott Stuber added. "Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end."

What do you think of the cast of Netflix's Don't Look Up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!