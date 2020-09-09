Daredevil's Rob Morgan to Star Alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix's Don't Look Up

✖

Netflix's latest blockbuster film has found its leading man. On Wednesday, the streaming platform announced that Daredevil and Stranger Things star Rob Morgan will be co-starring in Don't Look Up, an upcoming sci-fi satire feature film directed by Adam McKay. Morgan will be joining The Hunger Games and X-Men star Jennifer Lawrence in the film, which follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth. The film will be written, directed, and produced by McKay, who will co-produce with Kevin Messick.

Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan will star in Don’t Look Up, a film written and directed by Adam McKay about two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy earth. pic.twitter.com/9Tddp88jyW — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) September 9, 2020

Morgan portrayed Turk Barrett across Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, and Officer Powell in Stranger Things. On the film side, he has appeared in Mudbound, Just Mercy, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He recently teamed up with McKay on HBO's currently-untitled Lakers miniseries, in which he will play Earvin Johnson Sr., the father of Magic Johnson.

“I had the pleasure of working with Rob Morgan on our HBO Lakers show and instantly knew he was someone I had to work with again,” McKay said in a statement. “Rob’s got a presence that’s both commanding as hell yet down to earth. Thrilled he agreed to do Don’t Look Up with us.”

Lawrence was confirmed to be joining the film's cast in February of this year. Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio have both been rumored for roles in the film.

"The fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way," McKay previously said of the film.

"Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture." Netflix's Head of Film Scott Stuber added. "Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end."

