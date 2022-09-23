Don't Worry Darling Trailer #2 Released

A new trailer for Don't Worry Darling has officially arrived. On Thursday, Warner Bros. debuted the highly-anticipated second trailer for the upcoming film, which will serve as Olivia Wilde's first directorial project since Booksmart. Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles) are a young, happy couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory during the 1950s, which is created and paid for by the mysterious company Jack is working for. Curiosity about the nature of her husband's work on the secret Victory Project begins to consume Alice which leads to cracks in their utopian life as Alice raises tensions within the community during her investigation of the project.

The cast of Don't Worry Darling will also include Wilde as Bunny, Chris Pine as Frank, Gemma Chan as Shelley, KiKi Layne as Margaret, Nick Kroll as Bill, Sydney Chandler as Violet, Kate Berlant as Peg, Asif Ali as Peter, Douglas Smith as John, Timothy Simons as Dr. Collins, Ari'el Stachel as Kevin, Alisha Heng as Rose, Dita Von Teese as Herself, Marcello Julian Reyes as Fred, and Mariah Justice as Barbara. Wilde directed the film, and the screenplay was written by Katie Silberman, based on a story by Silberman, Carey van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke.

"I cannot tell you how many men read the script and said, 'Unless it's a two-hander, unless I'm in as much-or more-of the script than she is, it's not worth it,' " Wilde said in a recent interview with Vogue. "And it's not their fault. They've been raised with this kind of innate misogyny as a part of their society: 'If I don't take up enough space, I won't seem valuable.' Actresses-highly trained, highly valuable actresses-have appeared in supporting roles in countless films. We don't think about it in terms of, 'My role is not as big as his.' It's, 'Oh, it's a good role. It's a role where I have a brain.' "

Don't Worry Darling is set to be released in theaters on September 23rd.