Transformers Star Shia LaBeouf Expecting First Baby With Mia Goth

Actor Shia LaBeouf is expecting his first child with actress Mia Goth. The couple’s baby reveal is somewhat of a surprise; after being married in 2016 LaBeouf and Goth divorced in 2018. The couple had a pattern of ‘on-again, off-again’ runs in their relationship, which goes back all the way to 2012. In 2020 there were rumors that LaBeouf and Goth had once again reconciled after divorce, as both actors were spotted once again wearing wedding bands. Last year, LaBeouf and Goth were spotted literally arm-in-arm while visiting various attractions as Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth first met on the set of Lars von Trier’s infamous NC-17 sexually-charged drama Nymphomaniac. Their relationship has spanned a somewhat turbulent chapter of LaBeouf’s career and life, after he stepped away from the Transformers franchise (and limelight) in the early 2010s. The actor has been accused of being an abusive partner by hit musical artists Sia and FKA Twigs – allegations which LaBeouf’s legal team “denies generally and specifically each and every allegation,” (via Reuters).

It also hasn’t helped matters that LaBeouf and Goth became the subject of intense scrutiny in 2015, and a video of them having a very public argument in Germany went viral. That video looked especially bad for LaBeouf, who is overheard saying things like “I don’t want to touch a woman, I don’t want to hit a woman, and I’m getting pushed,” and “If I would have stayed there, I would have killed her.” The full video revealed LaBeouf and Goth arguing over a bag the actor wanted back; it ended with LaBeouf riding in a car ranting, apparently trying to call former Transformers co-star Megan Fox, and reflecting on Europe’s gun-purchasing laws.

Shia LaBeouf in “Honey Boy”

Shia LaBeouf has had to attend court-ordered therapy and anger management as of last summer, after being arrested for a violent altercation in public – not his first, either. LaBeouf has courted a bad-boy reputation since Transformers, including multiple arrests (2014, 2017) for being intoxicated, disorderly, disruptive and/or violent while in public. That all said, Shia LaBeouf started seeing something of a career resurgence in 2019, after writing his own biopic drama about his turbulent childhood and overbearing father, Honey Boy. While that film became a critical success and awards season draw, LaBeouf’s acting career has once again slowed down since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Hollywood.

No word on when Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth’s baby is expected to arrive.