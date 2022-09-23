Don't Worry Darling Trailer Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Released

✖

The first trailer for Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh is finally here. On Monday, Warner Bros. released the nearly three-minute trailer for the upcoming film. The footage previously screened at CinemaCon last week in Las Vegas. The trailer sees Pugh, who is married to Styles' character, slowly come to question her idyllic life in the pristine, utopian community they live in as well as what the company Styles' works for is really up to when she begins to notice that things are just a little off.

"Everyone is acting like I'm crazy, and I'm not crazy," Pugh says as things begin to spiral in the trailer. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

In addition to Styles and Pugh, the film also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Wilde herself. The film's screenplay was written by Katie Silberman based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman. The film is set to be released on September 23rd by Warner Bros.

At CinemaCon, Wilde spoke about her vision for the film and told those in attendance to imagine having everything they wanted and what it would take for them to give it up.

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you want, everything you could ever dream of," Wilde said. "Not just a nice car. The things that really matter. True love. A partner, a purpose that feels meaningful. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? Would you dismantle the system designed to serve you?"

Wilde further described the film as being a "love letter" to films that push "boundaries of ambition" and described Don't Worry Darling as being reminiscent of films like Inception, The Matrix, and The Truman Show. You can check out the official description of Don't Worry Darling below.

"Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950's societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives—including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?

An audacious, twisted and visually stunning psychological thriller, "Don't Worry Darling" is a powerhouse feature from director Olivia Wilde that boasts intoxicating performances from Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, surrounded by the impressive and pitch-perfect cast."

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters September 23rd.