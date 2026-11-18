Avengers: Doomsday is about to hit theaters, and Marvel fans everywhere are ready to see what it brings. Marvel Studios has kept the new Avengers movie shrouded in secrecy; all we know is that the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse is collapsing, and the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four are all desperately trying to keep their respective worlds alive. Meanwhile, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) appears with a plan to use some of the powerful figures of the MCU (Franklin Richards, Wanda Maximoff, Bruce Banner/Hulk) to create his own new reality from the ashes of the multiverse.

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The trailers for Avengers: Doomsday have made it clear that going up against Doom will be far more dangerous for our heroes than Thanos was: Hence why they keep replaying the moment when Doom effortlessly blocks Thor’s mystical axe, Stormbreaker, blasts the thunder god point-blank and sends him flying. It’s clear the good guys are going to be put through some serious pain during this fight, and that’s not including the death of entire worlds.

But how dark can Marvel Studios go with Avengers: Doomsday? According to the film’s rating warnings, darker than every other Avengers movie that came before it.

Avengers: Doomsday Will Be The Bloodiest Film In The Franchise

Marvel Studios

According to Film Ratings, Avengers: Doomsday has been “Rated PG-13 for violence/action, bloody images, and language.” That “bloody images” part is a first for the Avengers franchise; comparatively, films like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame got PG-13 ratings for “sequences of sci-fi violence and action” as well as crude language and/or references. The Dark Knight‘s PG-13 rating was due to “intense sequences of violence and some menace,” largely from Heath Ledger’s Joker and all the murder and mayhem he caused.

There’s certainly a big gap between “sci-fi violence” and “violence/action” featuring “bloody images,” which should tell any longtime MCU fan that Doomsday will quite literally hit different. It also begs the question of who will be featured in those “bloody images”: Doomsday has been foreshadowing some significant character deaths since the very beginning, and this rating warning makes it seem like those deaths will be hard to watch and painful for those who fall before Doom.

Marvel Studios

But will Avengers: Doomsday be too intense for younger fans to handle? That could end up backfiring if the age range of the audience is narrower than it usually is for an Avengers movie. It’ll be interesting to see if word-of-mouth about any particular scene or moment in Avengers: Doomsday makes any parents hesitate to bring their kids, and if that affects the film’s performance at all. After Spider-Man: Brand New Day made over 2 billion dollars worldwide and broke domestic records, there are whole new levels of expectation for what Avengers: Doomsday should do at the box office. Getting into the range of $2.5 or $3 billion would probably require pre-teens and adolescents to show up to the theater as well.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters (in “Infinity Vision”) on December 18th.