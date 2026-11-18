James Gunn might be finished running the DCU with the new regime coming in, but it sounds like Man of Tomorrow was planned to set up a huge moment in the third film in the franchise. According to reports, the Superman sequel was planned to be Gunn’s Empire Strikes Back movie, which means that it would have been a setup for what was likely to be an all-out war with Brainiac in the third movie. Add in the rumors of Wonder Woman showing up in the film and Green Lantern being part of it, and the idea might have been the first actual team-up of the Justice League to cap off the trilogy.

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According to TheWrap, the movie was going to be dark, and the outlet compared it to The Empire Strikes Back, which saw the heroes of that Star Wars film lose but have hope to come back in the next film. “It’s supposedly James Gunn’s Empire Strikes Back,” Umberto Gonzalez said. “The movie is apparently darker. It features Brainiac, but its Brainiac is not going to be a one-off villain… It might not be true tomorrow when the movie comes out, but apparently the movie ends on a cliffhanger that would lead into Superman 3.”

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Will James Gunn Have a Chance to Finish His Superman Story?

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There is something important to discuss when it comes to James Gunn and the DCU. Yes, Skydance decided to relieve Gunn of his position running the company and brought Jeremy Latcham in to run the show. There are also a lot of indications that the studio will have a lot more say in what happens in these movies from now on to try to maximize the profits. This does not mean that Gunn is finished in the DCU. When the announcement came, he said he was going to go back to what he likes to do most, and that is to make movies. That leads one to question whether Gunn will be allowed to make a third Superman movie in the new regime.

Gunn has said that no one but him and his closest friends and family has seen Man of Tomorrow, and that all the rumors about cuts being forced are not true. This could still happen, but there is also the chance that Skydance will want to tread carefully. Another reboot could destroy the DC franchise because fans won’t want to keep getting invested in the movies only to have them rebooted every two years. Letting Gunn make a third movie, possibly with the Justice League, to finish his story could be a way to save face, although it will surely come with more studio notes than Gunn had before.

What are your thoughts on the idea that Man of Tomorrow was planned to be the Empire Strikes Back of the Superman trilogy? Do you think Skydance will let Gunn finish his trilogy under the new leadership? Let us know in the comments below.