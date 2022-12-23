Dream Scenario Director Reveals First Look at New Nicolas Cage Movie

Nicolas Cage has over 100 acting credits to his name and he's got some exciting projects in the works. After a successful year that saw him playing himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage will soon be taking on another iconic role: Dracula. However, Renfield isn't the only movie the actor has been working on. It was announced in August that Cage had been cast in Dream Scenario, a new A24 film that's being written and directed by Sick of Myself filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli. The movie is being produced by Ari Aster, the director behind A24 fan-favorites, Hereditary and Midsommar. Today, Borgli took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie's production.

"2022 – what a strange and beautiful year!" Borgli wrote. The director shared some photos of 2022, but you'll have to get to the seventh image to see content from Dream Scenario. The first picture teases the production and the following images feature Cage in costume. You can check them out below:

When Is Renfield Being Released?

While you will probably gave to wait until 2024 to see Cage in Dream Scenario, Renfield is expected to hit theaters on April 14, 2023. In addition to Cage, the movie also stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, the henchman of Dracula. Renfield is being directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and also stars Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Awkwafina as well as Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz. Other cast members include Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rous, and James Moses Black

"People don't even know. There's so much more. There's so much more Nic Cage that you haven't seen," Schwartz said in a recent interview with The Playlist. "Nic Cage was a dream and lovely to work with. And when I was doing scenes with him, he was great, totally committed, and 100% in it. And you're just in awe…"

"I want it to pop in a unique way from how we've seen it played," Cage previously shared with Variety of the project's appeal. "So I'm thinking to really focus on the movement of the character. You know, I saw Malignant and I thought what she did with those moves — and even Ringu with Sadako [Yamamura] … I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice."

