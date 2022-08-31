Nicolas Cage to Star in New A24 Movie Dream Scenario

One of the most unique and acclaimed film studios around is teaming up with one of the most unique and acclaimed actors on the planet. A24, the studio behind Moonlight, The Lighthouse, Uncut Gems, and Everything Everywhere All at Once, is now developing a movie with the one and only Nicolas Cage. On Tuesday, A24 posted a press released to announce the new movie, sharing a few details about the crew but none about the film itself.

A24's new movie is called Dream Sequence, and it is being written and directed by Sick of Myself filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli. Details about the film's story are being kept under wraps for the time being, but A24's press release hints that Dream Scenario is "reported to be a comedy."

Dream Sequence is being produced by Ari Aster, the filmmaker behind A24 hits Hereditary and Midsommar. Aster and Lars Knudsen will be producing through the Square Peg banner, with Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone also serving as producers.

Earlier this year, Nicolas Cage starred in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which was referred to as the "most Nicolas Cage movie ever made," as it starred Cage as a version of himself. Ahead of that film, Cage was asked quite a bit about his storied career, and he actually named the 2021 film Pig as his choice for the best Nic Cage movie.

"My favorite Nicolas Cage film is Pig," Cage said during a video from WIRED. "I thought it was like a folk song. I thought it was like a haiku. I felt that in that movie I had become seasoned and I had entered the room."

Cage also participated in an AMA on Reddit, where he listed Pig, Bringing Out the Dead, and Leaving Las Vegas as the three of his films that he would choose to preserve.

"I think Leaving Las Vegas, Pig, and Bringing Out The Dead are my three favorite performances of my own body of work. I have not seen Leaving Las Vegas recently, however that movie and Elizabeth Shue's work in that movie are what I aspire to continue towards, and did continue towards with Pig, which is why I am always going to be up for small budget, independent, dramas."

Are you excited to see Nic Cage and A24's new movie? Let us know in the comments!