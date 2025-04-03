One of DreamWorks Animation’s Most Underrated Movies Just Started Streaming on Peacock

When people think of DreamWorks Animation movies, they usually first think of the studio’s popular franchises. Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, and Kung Fu Panda all come from DreamWorks, and each of those franchises deserves its massive popularity. But it’s easy to forget that DreamWorks Animation’s early days were filled with adventurous 2D-animated films, as the company tried to replicate the movies of the famed Disney Renaissance that went on through the 1990s.
DreamWorks never quite hit that mark (finding much more success with the model they created with Shrek), but there is one of the company’s 2D epics that really stands the test of time and deserves to be talked about amongst the greats. That film is, of course, 1998’s Prince of Egypt, and it was just added to Peacock’s streaming lineup this week.
Starring the late Val Kilmer, The Prince of Egypt is an adventure epic that tells the story of Moses as he attempts to free his people from Egyptian rule. The film has some fantastic action pieces, great vocal performances, and an earnest heart that it wears on its sleeve. It’s also just beautifully animated. Watching it now will go a long way towards realizing what we’ve been missing out on by not having any 2D animated films anymore.
The Prince of Egypt returning to Peacock’s streaming lineup is as good an excuse as any to give the film a try if you haven’t before.
What’s New on Peacock?
Peacock added dozens of new movies at the start of April, not just The Prince of Egypt. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s April 1st additions below.
Age of Adeline
All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
Along Came A Nanny
American Graffiti
At Home In Mitford
Babe
The Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Balls of Fury
Best Christmas Party Ever
The Big Bang
Big Sky River
Birds Of Paradise
Blue Streak
Bruce Almighty
Carlito’s Way
Casino
Caught-Up
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Christmas Bedtime Stories
Christmas For Keeps
Christmas Homecoming
The Con Is On
Creed III
Crimetime: Freefall
Dark Waters
The Dilemma
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat
Draft Day
Dreamgirls
Entertaining Christmas
The Exorcist
Exorcist: The Beginning
Eye Of The Beholder
Face/Off
The Fighter
Flipping For Christmas
For a Good Time Call…
Funny People
Gangs of New York (2003)
The Good House
Good Neighbors
Grandma’s Boy
Grease
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Homesman
Hop
How High
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Interstellar
The Italian Job
Jawbone
Joseph: King of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming
Last Night in Soho
Legend
Make It Happen
Mallrats
Mamma Mia!
Michael Jackson’s This Is It*
Moneyball
My Dreams Of You
Napa Ever After
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
No Country For Old Men
Noah
Nobody
A Novel Romance
One Summer
The Photograph
Prey
The Prince of Egypt
Pulp Fiction
Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Savages
Scarface
School Dance
Sea Level
Shanghai (2015)
Shaun The Sheep
Shutter Island
Sister Act
Sisters
Sleigh Bells Ring
Small Town Crime
Snow White and The Huntsman
Soul Plane
Sprung
Taken
Tarzan (2014)
A Taste Of Love
That Awkward Moment
Trainspotting
True Justice: Family Ties
An Uncommon Grace
The Untouchables
Vampire Academy
The Vatican Tapes
Wild Oats
You, Me, And Him
Moving On, Season 11
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)
