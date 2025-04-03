One of DreamWorks Animation’s Most Underrated Movies Just Started Streaming on Peacock

When people think of DreamWorks Animation movies, they usually first think of the studio’s popular franchises. Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, and Kung Fu Panda all come from DreamWorks, and each of those franchises deserves its massive popularity. But it’s easy to forget that DreamWorks Animation’s early days were filled with adventurous 2D-animated films, as the company tried to replicate the movies of the famed Disney Renaissance that went on through the 1990s.

DreamWorks never quite hit that mark (finding much more success with the model they created with Shrek), but there is one of the company’s 2D epics that really stands the test of time and deserves to be talked about amongst the greats. That film is, of course, 1998’s Prince of Egypt, and it was just added to Peacock’s streaming lineup this week.

Starring the late Val Kilmer, The Prince of Egypt is an adventure epic that tells the story of Moses as he attempts to free his people from Egyptian rule. The film has some fantastic action pieces, great vocal performances, and an earnest heart that it wears on its sleeve. It’s also just beautifully animated. Watching it now will go a long way towards realizing what we’ve been missing out on by not having any 2D animated films anymore.

The Prince of Egypt returning to Peacock’s streaming lineup is as good an excuse as any to give the film a try if you haven’t before.

What’s New on Peacock?

Peacock added dozens of new movies at the start of April, not just The Prince of Egypt. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s April 1st additions below.

