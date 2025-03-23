Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2025

April is around the corner and Peacock is preparing for the month ahead by giving subscribers a heads up about all of the movies, TV shows, and live events coming to the service. Over the weekend, Peacock released the monthly newsletter for April, a month that is going to start with the addition of dozens of new movies that include Bad Boys, How to Train Your Dragon, Creed III, Happy Gilmore, and several others.

April is also the month for one of the biggest live events of the year. WrestleMania 41 is set to take place on April 19th and April 20th, and every minute of it will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. You can take a look at the streamer’s full April lineup below!

April 1st

Age of Adeline

All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta

Along Came A Nanny

American Graffiti

At Home In Mitford

Babe

The Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Balls of Fury

Best Christmas Party Ever

The Big Bang

Big Sky River

Birds Of Paradise

Blue Streak

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Caught-Up

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Bedtime Stories

Christmas For Keeps

Christmas Homecoming

The Con Is On

Creed III

Crimetime: Freefall

Dark Waters

The Dilemma

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat

Draft Day

Dreamgirls

Entertaining Christmas

The Exorcist

Exorcist: The Beginning

Eye Of The Beholder

Face/Off

The Fighter

Flipping For Christmas

For a Good Time Call…

Funny People

Gangs of New York (2003)

The Good House

Good Neighbors

Grandma’s Boy

Grease

Half Baked

Happy Gilmore

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

The Homesman

Hop

How High

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Interstellar

The Italian Job

Jawbone

Joseph: King of Dreams

Kicking & Screaming

Last Night in Soho

Legend

Make It Happen

Mallrats

Mamma Mia!

Michael Jackson’s This Is It*

Moneyball

My Dreams Of You

Napa Ever After

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

No Country For Old Men

Noah

Nobody

A Novel Romance

One Summer

The Photograph

Prey

The Prince of Egypt

Pulp Fiction

Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Savages

Scarface

School Dance

Sea Level

Shanghai (2015)

Shaun The Sheep

Shutter Island

Sister Act

Sisters

Sleigh Bells Ring

Small Town Crime

Snow White and The Huntsman

Soul Plane

Sprung

Taken

Tarzan (2014)

A Taste Of Love

That Awkward Moment

Trainspotting

True Justice: Family Ties

An Uncommon Grace

The Untouchables

Vampire Academy

The Vatican Tapes

Wild Oats

You, Me, And Him

Moving On, Season 11

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)

April 2nd

Aftermath

Americano

Astro Boy

Begin Again

Dog Days

Exposed

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto

Last Chance Harvey

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Miral

Misconduct

Nowhere Boy

The One I Love

Pulse

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 4th

Girl You Know It’s True – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Dancers Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan rise to fame in the late 80’s as Milli Vanilli. The duo never sang a word in their songs nor their debut album and, when the truth was finally revealed, they started one of the biggest scandals in music history.

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

April 5th

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 6th

Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving

April 7th

Beast

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

April 8th

The Hunting Party, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

April 9th

Above Suspicion

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker

Desierto

Future World

The Great Buck Howard

Like Minds

Me You Madness

MI-5: The Greater Good

The Promotion

The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold

Sea Level 2: Magic Arch

Solace

Soloman Kane

Space Chimps

Tender Mercies

We Summon The Darkness

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Finale

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 11th

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)

April 12th

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

April 13th

The Americas – Finale (NBC)

Halloween Ends

Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient

The Making of the Americas – Premiere (Peacock Original)

April 15th

Mother!

April 16th

Oppenheimer

The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

April 17th

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Premiere, 10 episodes, (Peacock Original)

Reprising the role he originated on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – New Episodes, 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Mateo, Mei Lin, Frost and Kawhi are four kids living together at The Sanctuary, a beautiful nature preserve, who form the Mekbots Animal Rescue team to showcase their love for animals and their unique powers. In their Mek Jet HQ, these little heroes travel all over the world to rescue animals, from bison and baby gorillas, to pink dolphins and speedy lions.

Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3

April 18th

Skin Trade

April 19th

A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy

WrestleMania 41 – Night 1

April 20th

Journey To You

WrestleMania 41 – Night 2

April 28th

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

April 29th

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

April 30th

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)