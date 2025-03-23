Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2025

April is around the corner and Peacock is preparing for the month ahead by giving subscribers a heads up about all of the movies, TV shows, and live events coming to the service. Over the weekend, Peacock released the monthly newsletter for April, a month that is going to start with the addition of dozens of new movies that include Bad Boys, How to Train Your Dragon, Creed III, Happy Gilmore, and several others.
April is also the month for one of the biggest live events of the year. WrestleMania 41 is set to take place on April 19th and April 20th, and every minute of it will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. You can take a look at the streamer’s full April lineup below!
April 1st
Age of Adeline
All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
Along Came A Nanny
American Graffiti
At Home In Mitford
Babe
The Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Balls of Fury
Best Christmas Party Ever
The Big Bang
Big Sky River
Birds Of Paradise
Blue Streak
Bruce Almighty
Carlito’s Way
Casino
Caught-Up
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Christmas Bedtime Stories
Christmas For Keeps
Christmas Homecoming
The Con Is On
Creed III
Crimetime: Freefall
Dark Waters
The Dilemma
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat
Draft Day
Dreamgirls
Entertaining Christmas
The Exorcist
Exorcist: The Beginning
Eye Of The Beholder
Face/Off
The Fighter
Flipping For Christmas
For a Good Time Call…
Funny People
Gangs of New York (2003)
The Good House
Good Neighbors
Grandma’s Boy
Grease
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Homesman
Hop
How High
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Interstellar
The Italian Job
Jawbone
Joseph: King of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming
Last Night in Soho
Legend
Make It Happen
Mallrats
Mamma Mia!
Michael Jackson’s This Is It*
Moneyball
My Dreams Of You
Napa Ever After
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
No Country For Old Men
Noah
Nobody
A Novel Romance
One Summer
The Photograph
Prey
The Prince of Egypt
Pulp Fiction
Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Savages
Scarface
School Dance
Sea Level
Shanghai (2015)
Shaun The Sheep
Shutter Island
Sister Act
Sisters
Sleigh Bells Ring
Small Town Crime
Snow White and The Huntsman
Soul Plane
Sprung
Taken
Tarzan (2014)
A Taste Of Love
That Awkward Moment
Trainspotting
True Justice: Family Ties
An Uncommon Grace
The Untouchables
Vampire Academy
The Vatican Tapes
Wild Oats
You, Me, And Him
Moving On, Season 11
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)
April 2nd
Aftermath
Americano
Astro Boy
Begin Again
Dog Days
Exposed
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto
Last Chance Harvey
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Miral
Misconduct
Nowhere Boy
The One I Love
Pulse
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 4th
Girl You Know It’s True – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Dancers Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan rise to fame in the late 80’s as Milli Vanilli. The duo never sang a word in their songs nor their debut album and, when the truth was finally revealed, they started one of the biggest scandals in music history.
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
April 5th
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 6th
Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving
April 7th
Beast
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
April 8th
The Hunting Party, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
April 9th
Above Suspicion
Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
Desierto
Future World
The Great Buck Howard
Like Minds
Me You Madness
MI-5: The Greater Good
The Promotion
The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold
Sea Level 2: Magic Arch
Solace
Soloman Kane
Space Chimps
Tender Mercies
We Summon The Darkness
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Finale
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 11th
WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)
April 12th
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 13th
The Americas – Finale (NBC)
Halloween Ends
Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient
The Making of the Americas – Premiere (Peacock Original)
April 15th
Mother!
April 16th
Oppenheimer
The Valley, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 17th
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Premiere, 10 episodes, (Peacock Original)
Reprising the role he originated on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – New Episodes, 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Mateo, Mei Lin, Frost and Kawhi are four kids living together at The Sanctuary, a beautiful nature preserve, who form the Mekbots Animal Rescue team to showcase their love for animals and their unique powers. In their Mek Jet HQ, these little heroes travel all over the world to rescue animals, from bison and baby gorillas, to pink dolphins and speedy lions.
Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3
April 18th
Skin Trade
April 19th
A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy
WrestleMania 41 – Night 1
April 20th
Journey To You
WrestleMania 41 – Night 2
April 28th
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
April 29th
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
April 30th
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)