Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Supports Bo-Katan Becoming Series' Focus

While the title might be in the singular, the Star Wars series The Mandalorian has grown in scope over three seasons, seeing a variety of figures become focal points of the project, especially as Season 3 saw Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze become nearly as prominent as Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin. During a conversation with Variety, Pascal addressed this shift in the most recent season and expressed his support for how the series has made Bo-Katan such a prominent figure in the narrative as opposed to making his character and his adventures with Grogu the main storyline.

"It was great in that it also comes into a full realization of a beloved character that is from the world of Dave Filoni in Bo-Katan," Pascal shared with the outlet about the growing prominence of Bo-Katan. "Din Djarin is a creation that starts with combining the worlds of Star Wars. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni introducing this character through the live-action, The Mandalorian, and then creating the opportunities of pooling references and live-action characters from his, Dave Filoni's, beloved animated series. Sure we, everyone, gets to experience the excitement of the character [Bo-Katan] being introduced and she's badass, and it's perfect casting."

Pascal continued, "I'm a big Battlestar Galactica fanboy, I own the DVDs -- I still can't think of anything that has a better intro than Battlestar Galactica, just the thrill of that drum beat and showing you what's going to happen, but throwing your scent off of what was going to happen in the episode. I remember Dave [Filoni] talking to me about the possibility of casting the voice actor in the Bo-Katan role, and I was like, 'Katee Sackhoff? You gotta do it.' And so, anyway, I think it was perfect that we get to meet and see the character, and she gets to do all this cool sh-t in the second season, and then take center stage in the third and that's what I would want for the character and as a fan of The Clone Wars."

In the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan became the rightful leader of the Mandalorian community while Din Djarin and Grogu embraced a more isolated lifestyle. Given the name of the series, this could allow Bo-Katan to become the major focus of the series going forward and allow Din Djarin to take more of a supporting role, with future seasons opening up various storytelling avenues that focus on any number of Mandalorian characters.

A Season 4 of The Mandalorian is expected to be developed, though it has yet to officially be confirmed by Lucasfilm.

Would you like to see Bo-Katan become the focus of the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!