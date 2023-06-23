The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal Teases Joel's Season 2 Fate

Pedro Pascal has spoken about how Joel's fate might be handled in the second season of The Last of Us. The first season of The Last of Us follows the game's plot line very, very closely. While there are some changes here and there, it's mostly building upon what is already there and expanding things rather than massively changing them. With that said, some are calling into question how season 2 will adapt the second game which takes some big swings. For those that are unfamiliar with the second game and don't want to know, click away now because we're going to get into major spoilers.

The inciting incident at the start of The Last of Us Part II sees a new character named Abby hunting down Joel. Once she stumbles upon him, she blows his legs off with a shotgun and caves his head in with a golf club. The rest of the game has Ellie tracking Abby down for revenge and killing everyone in her way. With such a prominent star like Pedro Pascal as Joel, some have wondered if they're going to kill him off in the first or second episode of the second season. In an interview with Variety, Pascal talked about the unique situation. He noted he doesn't know for certain how it will be executed and talked about how shows can get hurt when they try to change a story in favor of keeping around a beloved character or actor. However, he thinks there's room to take some liberties.

"I think Part II has more leeway. I think it seemed to me, as far as the people that I talked to, that it's a different immersive experience. While there are things that have to happen for the central narrative to occur, it seems like it's a little bit more open. So, that means I don't... fu**ing know how they're going to do it. [...] Maybe they're gonna do it, maybe they're not gonna do it!"

Pascal was also asked whether he'd be bummed on if he died early on in the season and he noted he wouldn't if it was done well. With that said, who the hell knows what will happen. Given series creator Neil Druckmann is helping steer the ship on the adaptation, whatever choice they make will likely be faithful to the DNA of the franchise.

