Jesus Rolls: First Trailer for The Big Lebowski Sequel Released

The story of Joel and Ethan Coen’s cult classic film The Big Lebowski is going to be continuing on the big screen very soon. Well, sort of. The Dude and Walter aren’t coming back for more, and neither of the Coen Brothers has developed a sequel to their stoner hit, but one of the film’s breakout characters is going to be explored in a solo sequel/spinoff movie. Jesus Quintana, played by John Turturro, is one of the most well-known characters from The Big Lebowski, and Turturro decided a few years ago to explore Jesus’ story further in a sequel. This brings us to Jesus Rolls, the wacky film about the bowling creep that was written and directed by Turturro himself. After nearly three years of conversation about this movie, the first footage has finally arrived.

Jesus Rolls doesn’t arrive in theaters in the United States until 2020, but the film opens in Italy next month. Italian distributor Europictures has released the country’s official trailer for all to enjoy. So the trailer is dubbed in Italian, which is a little disappointing for those who have been waiting a while to see something from Jesus Rolls, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that the footage in the trailer looks fantastic. Check it out in the video above.

In addition to his writing and directing duties, Turturro reprises his roll as Jesus, rival bowler to Walter and The Dude. Turturro filmed Jesus Rolls back in 2016 and was recently acquired by Screen Media for its 2020 release. Joining him in the film’s cast is Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken, and Susan Sarandon.

The Coen Brothers weren’t involved in the making of this Lebowski follow-up, but Turturro told The Independent earlier this year that the filmmakers gave him their blessing.

“They’re my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more,” Turturro said. “They said, you gotta do it cause we’re not doing it! If I have something to show, I show it to them if they’re around.”

