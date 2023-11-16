Madame Web's "Amazon With My Mom" Line Has Already Become a Meme

The first trailer for Madame Web made its debut on Wednesday, showcasing a new flavor of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The trailer provides the first look at the film's roster of Spider-Women, a surprising threat in the form of Ezekiel Sims — and in the process, one element of the footage has already taken on a life of its own. Midway through the Madame Web trailer, Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) discovers Sims' role in what's happening to her and Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), and reveals that she knows him in a surprising context.

"He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died," Cassandra reveals. The line — both its level of exposition, and the way Johnson ends up delivering it — has become the subject of parody and Internet meme. In the time since the trailer made its debut, the line has been mashed up with other elements from pop culture, or even other popular memes.

What Is Madame Web About?

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Emma Roberts, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

What Are Sony's Spider-Man Movies?

Sony has three Spider-Man Universe movies scheduled to debut in 2024 alone, with Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter, and the newly-dated Venom 3. After a nearly year-long delay, Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2024. The film is directed by J.C. Chando and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Levi Miller. Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies. In addition to star and producer Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are both joining the cast. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.

What did you think of the first trailer for Madame Web? Keep scrolling to check out some of the "in the Amazon with my mom" memes, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Madame Web is currently scheduled to be released on February 16, 2024.