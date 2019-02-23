‘Dune’ Might Start Filming Next Month

Legendary Entertainment’s Dune movie looks set to begin filming within the next month.

Dune appears in the latest issue of Production Weekly. Denis Villeneuve directs the film. The cast is star-studded to the point that it’s become a running joke on social media.

Here’s the film’s synopsis, from PW (which may not be official):

“The trouble begins when stewardship of Arrakis is transferred by the Emperor from the Harkonnen Noble House to House Atreides. The Harkonnens don’t want to give up their privilege, though, and through sabotage and treachery they cast young Duke Paul Atreides out into the planet’s harsh environment to die. There he falls in with the Fremen, a tribe of desert dwellers who become the basis of the army with which he will reclaim what’s rightfully his. Paul Atredies, though, is far more than just a usurped duke. He might be the end product of a very long-term genetic experiment designed to breed a super human; he might be a messiah. His struggle is at the center of a nexus of powerful people and events, and the repercussions will be felt throughout the Imperium.”

Cast members listed by PW include Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and David Dastmalchian.

Villeneuve, Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts wrote the film’s script. Villeneuve is producing with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.

Dune was adapted into a film in 1984 by director David Lynch, with Kyle MacLachlan in the lead role as Paul. The film is a cult favorite, but many felt it failed to capture the intricacies of Frank Herbert’s novel. Villeneuve explained how his own approach compares in an interview with Yahoo

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” Villeneuve said in the interview. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Dune opens in theaters on November 20, 2020.