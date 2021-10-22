Dune IMAX Preview Reportedly Reveals Official Title

✖

Frank Herbert's Dune is one of the most beloved, and most dense, sci-fi novels of all time, with director Denis Villeneuve making it quite clear that the upcoming film adaptation would only be covering roughly the first half of the novel, though an extended IMAX preview of the film has reportedly revealed that the new film's full title is "Dune: Part One." We shouldn't anticipate such a detail impacting the marketing plans for the film, as it will likely still land in theaters with the title "Dune," but this reveal will likely make it much more clear to those unaware of the source material that this is assuredly just the beginning of an extended narrative. Dune is currently slated to land in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22nd.

"So, Denis Villeneuve's DUNE: I was lucky enough to watch film's first 10 minutes (plus extended scene involving sandworm attack) on IMAX this week," The Globe's film editor Barry Hertz shared on Twitter. "Epic, genuinely thrilling stuff that demands biggest screen you can find. Oh ... and it's full on-screen title is DUNE: PART ONE."

So, Denis Villeneuve's DUNE: I was lucky enough to watch film's first 10 minutes (plus extended scene involving sandworm attack) on IMAX this week. Epic, genuinely thrilling stuff that demands biggest screen you can find. Oh ... and it's full on-screen title is DUNE: PART ONE. pic.twitter.com/c87OC655LG — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) July 21, 2021

With the film not slated to hit theaters for three months, minus the exception of its exhibition at the Venice International Film Festival, it's unknown when this on-screen title would appear, though it would seem most likely that it would replicate what Marvel Studios most recently did with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and use the closing title card to reveal a retroactive tweak to the story audiences just saw unfold.

While this reveal is sure to excite some audiences, it could make others apprehensive, as studio Warner Bros. hasn't publicly confirmed that a follow-up film will absolutely be made. Given the decision to not only debut it in theaters but also on HBO Max, Villeneuve himself is nervous that this release strategy could prevent the film's box office from earning enough to warrant a sequel.

"Streaming services are a positive and powerful addition to the movie and TV ecosystems," Villeneuve shared in a letter for Variety last December. "But I want the audience to understand that streaming alone can’t sustain the film industry as we knew it before COVID. Streaming can produce great content, but not movies of Dune’s scope and scale. Warner Bros.’ decision means Dune won’t have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph. Warner Bros. might just have killed the Dune franchise."

