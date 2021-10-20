Dune: Oscar Isaac Describes Full Nude Scene

After a long wait and some pandemic-related delays, Dune is finally hitting theaters and HBO Max this week. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score after 174 reviews. ComicBook.com‘s Nicole Drum gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a stunning and imperfect piece of cinematic art.” The movie features a huge line-up of A-listers, including Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac. Recently, the star spoke with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis about one of his biggest scenes. Warning: Spoiler ahead from the Dune book and movie. In the film, Isaac has a full-frontal nudity scene and was asked how he prepared for it.

“An army of fluffers,” Isaac quipped. “I just bear it all, I had a cock sock, so I was protected and everyone else was as well.” He added, “That was actually really exciting because in the book I’ve always loved this idea because you’ve also seen him so buttoned-up, and in control, and suddenly he’s just this vulnerable Christ-like figure that’s about to be sacrificed, I thought it was shot so beautifully.”

Rebecca Ferguson chimed in and asked Isaac, “What were you allowed to… You could move your eyes, right?” Isaac replied, “Can move my eyes, that was it.”

During the chat, Ferguson also spoke about some of the movie’s challenges.

“The landscape, all of it, I remember being on set and Paul [Lambert], the visual effects artist who won the Oscar for Blade Runner [2049], he was sitting in a tent, he’s such a humble, quiet, kind, man, and yet he is a genius. And I had the possibility of kind of sneaking in and he showed me one of the difficulties they were… Not difficulties they were having, but how difficult it was not to create the rising of the worm, but the sinking of the sand,” she shared.

Dune is based on the novel by Frank Herbert and is set to star Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Warner Bros. describes Dune as “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Dune opens on October 22nd.