Dune: Part Two Gets Earlier Release Date

Fans of Denis Villeneuve's Dune film are going to get the chance to return to Arrakis a little bit earlier than they initially anticipated. Villeneuve is following up the Oscar-winning Dune with Dune: Part Two, which will tell the second half of the story from Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel. The highly anticipated sequel, which is in production, was originally slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, but Warner Bros. has decided to release it a couple of weeks earlier.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. announced that Dune: Part Two will now be arriving in theaters on November 3, 2023, and will still be getting a full IMAX rollout. The move from WB comes after Disney and Marvel Studios moved one of their most highly anticipated titles. Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, was slated for a release on November 3rd, but the loss of the film's director and a creative overhaul caused Marvel to move it to 2024. Dune: Part Two will occupy the weekend without any major competition.

Who Stars in Dune: Part Two?

Many of the stars of Villeneuve's first Dune will be reprising their roles for the sequel, as the new movie is a continuation of what the first film already started. Timothee Chalamet will once again be leading the way as Paul Atreides. He'll be joined by fellow returning stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem.

There will also be some big names joining Dune: Part Two to take on major roles from the book that weren't featured in the first film. Florence Pugh is set to play Princess Irulan, the woman who Paul eventually marries and one of the main narrators of the book. Elvis breakout Austin Butler has been tasked with playing the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, one of the main antagonists. Lea Seydoux and Christopher Walken have also joined the cast of Dune: Part Two.

Will There Be a Dune: Part Three?

Right now, only Dune movies have been officially commissioned by Warner Bros. That said, Villeneuve has expressed interest in adapting Herbert's first sequel, Dune Messiah. There is also a prequel series called Dune: The Sisterhood in the works at HBO Max.

