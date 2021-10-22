Oscar Isaac Goes Viral for Bearded Look in New Dune Trailer
Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune was one of 2020's most anticipated movies, with the coronavirus pandemic and closure of movie theaters resulting in its release being pushed to 2021, subsequently making it one of this year's most anticipated movies. With the film's release now three months away, an extended trailer has been unleashed to build anticipation even more, and while the three-minute trailer offers plenty of exciting visuals, one that fans can't seem to get enough of is a bearded Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto. While this isn't the first time we've seen this look, fans are still loving it.
A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Oscar Isaac and his beard in the new Dune trailer before it hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22nd.
Visually Stunning
DUNE looks SO visually stunning and not just because it has bearded Oscar Isaac.— Matthew St.Clair Says #GetVaccinated (@filmguy619) July 22, 2021
Sci-Fi Daddy
at this point we're just agreeing oscar isaac is our sci-fi daddy #Dune pic.twitter.com/nGqS3pKunV— ju | ceo of avengers loki (@harleivy) July 22, 2021
Congrats
Congrats to everyone discovering they are attracted to Oscar Isaac this morning— 🦌deerisms🦌 (@deerisms) July 22, 2021
Oscar Worthy
Dune is going to be incredible. Oscar Isaac's beard should be nominated for an Oscar https://t.co/pZE4Y1LUky— Gabriella (@gabriellafourie) July 22, 2021
Some Feelings
Oscar Isaac in this Dune trailer got me feeling some type of way.— Riggs (@9RG_Riggs) July 22, 2021
Hot Take
Hot Take on Dune 📢
Oscar Isaac is the most attractive person in the new trailer.
Jesus Christ that beard....— James Chase Sanchez (@JChaseSanchez) July 22, 2021
That's It
Oscar Isaac.
That's it.
That's the tweet. #DuneMovie #Dune pic.twitter.com/4QE4oP7ecm— The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) July 22, 2021
Fine Wine
poe dameron aged like fine wine pic.twitter.com/3xbp0lEdxx— bea (@poeskys) July 22, 2021
Unfair
It isn’t fair how much of a handsome bastard Oscar Isaac his— damo (@MFDAMO) July 22, 2021
New Franchise
Dune aka Oscar Isaac sexy space dad cinematic universe— ⭐️ (@lcvedagain) July 22, 2021