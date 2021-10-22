Oscar Isaac Goes Viral for Bearded Look in New Dune Trailer

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune was one of 2020's most anticipated movies, with the coronavirus pandemic and closure of movie theaters resulting in its release being pushed to 2021, subsequently making it one of this year's most anticipated movies. With the film's release now three months away, an extended trailer has been unleashed to build anticipation even more, and while the three-minute trailer offers plenty of exciting visuals, one that fans can't seem to get enough of is a bearded Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto. While this isn't the first time we've seen this look, fans are still loving it.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Oscar Isaac and his beard in the new Dune trailer before it hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22nd.