Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Gets Release Date in China

In a surprise move, Paramount Pictures and eOne's upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been granted a release in China. Deadline brings word of the film's premiere in the country, which has only recently begun allowing American-produced movies to be released in their theaters again. A large gap occurred from 2020 to now with almost now movies made by US-based studios getting released. The dam has since broken however with films like Minions: The Rise of Gru, Avatar: The Way of Water, and more getting released there. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will debut in China on March 31, the same release date it has here in the United States.

Fans of Dungeons & Dragons have been delighted by most of the footage released for the new movie, which seems to have been carefully planned by filmmakers that are themselves actually fans. Co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have confirmed this about themselves in the past, but have also done it in a way that players should respect, notably their inclusion of Doric the Druid's ability to wild shape into an owlbear, something that the rules of D&D do not allow.

"We're aware that there was a certain amount of controversy that emerged in the D&D fan community after the first trailer showed our Druid wild-shaping into an owlbear," Goldstein told IGN. "And it was something we discussed a great deal when we were writing it. We know that technically, it's not permissible, but we subscribe to the "Rule of Cool." And we felt that if we, as the dungeon masters of this movie, would let our players do this, then why should we deprive the audience of something that's as cool and fun as this?"

What is the Live-Action Dungeons & Dragons Movie is About?

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.