Dungeons & Dragons Movie Trailer Airs for Super Bowl 2023

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves previously released a full length trailer that showcase several new scenes and revealed some more of the plot of the upcoming movie. The trailer confirmed that the Red Wizards of Thay are the antagonists of the film, as the magocratic wizards have used an artifact to create an army of the undead that only the movie's group of heroes can stop. Fans have been waiting for a new trailer to be released and there have been reports that claimed we could see a teaser at this years Super Bowl. We'll fans no longer have to wait as Paramount Pictures has officially released a new trailer for the film during Super Bowl LVII.

You can check out the trailer below!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Discuss Owlbear Controversy

During a recent interview with IGN, Jonathan Goldstein directly addressed the controversy and explained why they made the decision to let Doric turn into an owlbear. "We're aware that there was a certain amount of controversy that emerged in the D&D fan community after the first trailer showed our Druid wild-shaping into an owlbear," Goldstein said. "And it was something we discussed a great deal when we were writing it. We know that technically, it's not permissible, but we subscribe to the "Rule of Cool." And we felt that if we, as the dungeon masters of this movie, would let our players do this, then why should we deprive the audience of something that's as cool and fun as this?"

What is the Live-Action Dungeons & Dragons Movie is About?

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.

What do you think about the trailer? Are you excited for the movie? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!