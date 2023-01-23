Dungeons & Dragons Releases New Movie Trailer

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has released a brand new trailer, showcasing several new scenes and revealing a bit more of the plot of the upcoming movie. The new trailer confirms that the Red Wizards of Thay will be the antagonists of the film, as the magocratic wizards have used an artifact to create an army of the undead that only the movie's group of heroes can stop.

Let’s get this party started. Watch the brand-new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Only in theatres March 31, 2023. #DnDMovie



To sign-up for exclusive updates: https://t.co/Vs6hoSqIAX pic.twitter.com/L0nxg97LFg — Dungeons & Dragons Movie (@DnDMovie) January 23, 2023

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie is an original story but is set in the Forgotten Realms, an iconic fantasy setting central to the Dungeons & Dragons game and wider franchise. Dozens of novels and video games have been set in the Forgotten Realms, as has countless tabletop adventures. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also has no connection to the trilogy of Dungeons & Dragons movies released in the early 2000s, which featured various D&D monsters and fantasy races, but were not set in any particular D&D world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31.

Developing...