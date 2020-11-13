Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Look and Tease at Red Notice With Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot

✖

Dwayne Johnson revealed a new look at Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The Rock’s post focused on Cleopatra’s Egg, one of the big artifacts in the story from the Netflix film. Now, Red Notice has been bumped over to 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic took hold. As Johnson points out in his post, He’ll be working against Reynolds and Gadot in the movie. Despite the delays, fans have been able to keep up with the movie by following these stars on social media. This week also brought the WWE star telling a story about how he couldn’t fit into a car for a stunt. Rawson Marshall Thurber is the film’s director and he had to find a solution for his large star. Luckily Johnson was game to play along with the weird plot to get the shot they wanted.

"Aaaaand guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car and now we have to change the entire shot sequence around," Johnson shared. “For our @netflix globe-trotting heist movie, RED NOTICE, my writer/director @rawsonthurber (pictured here on the ground setting up the new camera angle) wrote this INSANE chase sequence where I hop in this iconic Porsche and be the bad ass behind the wheel that I am,” Johnson explained. “Well, after months of prep and costs buying and shipping this car over to the states - it’s time to rehearse the big chase sequence.”

The WWE legend continued, ”Rawson: Hey D, let’s get you in the Porsche and I’ll line up the shot. DJ: Let’s do it. * DJ attempts to get into the car only to get stuck because his back is a bit too wide. Rawson: * laughs. * DJ continues to struggle trying to shimmy into this Porsche like a big ass brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot. Rawson: Wait can you fit? DJ: No. *Rawson now nervously laughs. Rawson: Are you f*cking with me? DJ: No. Rawson: Oh my God."

"After about 15 seconds of uncomfortable silence... Rawson, I and the entire crew just started laughing our asses off!! F*ck it. Welcome to 2020,” Johnson laughed on Instagram. “In the end, we showed our agility to think quick on our feet and found 'creative' ways to still get the shot."

