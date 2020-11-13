Red Notice: The Rock Shares New Set Photos, Tells Hilarious Story About Not Being Able to Fit Into a Sports Car

✖

The Rock AKA Dwayne Johnson is having a pretty big couple of weeks! Not only did his song "You're Welcome" from Moana go quadruple platinum, but his production company also announced they will be rebooting The Scorpion King, which marked Johnson's first starring role in Hollywood. Johnson also recently wrapped production on Red Notice, the new Netflix action/comedy/thriller film that's set to star him, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Johnson has been sharing lots of photos of his "McQueen-inspired character," and we can't get enough. The actor took to Instagram this week to share some more behind-the-scenes images and teased some epic things to look forward to in the film. First, he shared some hilarious dialogue that occurred between him and the movie's director, Rawson Marshall Thurber.

"Aaaaand guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car and now we have to change the entire shot sequence around," Johnson shared. “For our @netflix globe-trotting heist movie, RED NOTICE, my writer/director @rawsonthurber (pictured here on the ground setting up the new camera angle) wrote this INSANE chase sequence where I hop in this iconic Porsche and be the bad ass behind the wheel that I am.Well, after months of prep and costs 💰 buying and shipping this car over to the states - it’s time to rehearse the big chase sequence.” The Rock goes on to describe the scene between him and his director:

"Rawson: Hey D, let’s get you in the Porsche and I’ll line up the shot. DJ: Let’s do it. * DJ attempts to get into the car only to get stuck because his back is a bit too wide. Rawson: * laughs. * DJ continues to struggle trying to shimmy into this Porsche like a big ass brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot. Rawson: Wait can you fit? DJ: No. *Rawson now nervously laughs. Rawson: Are you f*cking with me? DJ: No. Rawson: Oh my God."

Johnson adds, "After about 15 seconds of uncomfortable silence... Rawson, I and the entire crew just started laughing our asses off!! 😂😂 F*ck it. Welcome to 2020. In the end, we showed our agility to think quick on our feet and found 'creative' ways to still get the shot." You can check out the post below:

The director even commented on the post, saying, "😂😂😂 100% true and still one of my favorite moments on this entire shoot. But we’ve all been there, right? #BackAsWideAsACoffeeTable." That wasn't the only image and story The Rock shared this week:

"Focused and sharp. Feeling the downhill momentum on this movie. Production crew is galvanized and ready to finish strong. Excited for you guys to see this one,” Johnson wrote. “Intensely focused. (which often comes across as angry) 😡😊,” he added in another post. “With my RED NOTICE writer/director @rawsonthurber going over our scene that will take place in the famed museum, Castel Sant’ Angelo in Rome, Italy 🇮🇹 🖼 That’s my Operations Coordinator, Erica in the background - she’s the REAL hardest worker in the room 💪🏾” You can view those posts blow:

Recently, Johnson shared that the Red Notice set had the "most aggressive COVID measures in Hollywood." This came shortly after it was revealed that the actor and his whole family had the virus.

Red Notice is expected to be released sometime next year.