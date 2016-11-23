Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Moana Going 4x Platinum With Adorable Video With Daughter

✖

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has a whole lot of popular movies under his belt but one fan-favorite just gave him some major bragging rights. Johnson voiced Maui in the 2016 Disney flick Moana and we've seen some adorable videos in the past of his daughter rocking out to his song, "You're Welcome." However, it's not just Baby Johnson who loves the Disney jam. The song just went quadruple platinum! The actor took to Instagram today to celebrate the news, thank fans, and share another adorable video with his daughter.

"I usually have a cool and calm demeanor when I hear good news, but admittedly when I heard this I said, 'HOLY SH*T MY SONG WENT QUADRUPLE F*CKING PLATINUM??,'" Johnson wrote. "Thank you to my brother - the one and only iconic maestro, Lin Manuel Miranda for writing this classic for me to sing and the world to sing along to."

Johnson added, "Thank you to all of you around the world 🌎 who love the song and the swaggy, fun it brings. And finally, a huge daddy thank you to the real reason this song is 4Xs Platinum and growing - my 2-year-old boss, Baby Tia, who LOVES hearing me sing this song to her, but has no idea I’m actually, Maui - which kinda makes this whole thing that much more awesome. And one last thing... You’re welcome... and thank you" You can check out the post and watch his video below:

Johnson's days with Disney aren't over! He will soon be seen in Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt. The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres this year but was postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"JUNGLE CRUISE is officially pushed by one year to be released JULY 30, 2021," Johnson shared in a post back in April. "I feel great and bullish about this date as it gives us time for Disney to be fully operational in all their businesses - theme parks, hotels, cruise ships, but more importantly, it gives the world time to bounce back to living confidently, productively and joyously once again. Thank you, Disney leadership team. And thank you to all the fans worldwide. The movie will be worth the wait. Stay healthy, my friends."

Johnson also has some non-Disney movies coming up, including Netflix's Red Notice. He will also be making his DC debut in Black Adam, which is expected to begin production soon. It was also revealed this week that Seven Bucks Productions will be rebooting The Scorpion King, which marked Johnson's first starring role in Hollywood.

Moana is currently available to stream on Disney+.