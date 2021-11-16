Dwayne Johnson Wants to Be the Next James Bond 007 Actor

Red Notice star Dwayne Johnson revealed how he wants to follow in Sean Connery’s footsteps and play the secret agent 007 in a future James Bond movie. Not many people may be aware, but The Rock’s grandfather, Peter Fanene Maivia, was a SPECTRE villain in 1967’s You Only Live Twice. He took part in an action sequence against Connery’s James Bond. Unlike his grandfather, Johnson confirms he doesn’t want to be a villain, instead staking a claim to the iconic 007 mantle.

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery,” Johnson told Esquire in a Q&A video interview. “It was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t wanna be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In another surprising turn of events, The Rock also discussed how he started peeing in water cups during his intense workouts. “Usually the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom, cause they’re the iron paradise and there’s no bathroom there,” Johnson confirmed. “It’s just hot, sweaty and dirty.”

The reason he chooses a water bottle over a private bathroom is because of the frequency of his pee breaks. Even though he stays hydrated, the numerous stops would turn into an obstacle when trying to achieve the perfect workout.

“It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and you clean when you’re done using it,” he continued. “These are just bottles that I’m no longer using. I usually stay pretty hydrated. I need to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot, but probably a couple of times during a workout I have to go to the bathroom. So I break out the bottle.”

Fans are constantly wondering if Dwayne Johnson will make a return to WWE in the future. A ready-made program with his cousin, the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, is at the top of most dream matches. The Rock addressed those WWE return rumors with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said. “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

Could you picture Dwayne Johnson as the next star to play James Bond? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Cover photo by Frank Masi via Netflix