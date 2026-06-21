Early MCU Star Reveals Dream X-Men Role Ahead of Marvel’s Reboot: “It’s My Bucket List!”

As we get closer and closer to the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday, more and more questions about Marvel’s take on the X-Men pop up. Namely, who exactly will be playing them once the old guard steps down from their well-known roles. We all already know that familiar faces will be returning for Doomsday before the MCU shifts things and new actors take over. Patrick Stewart is returning as Professor X, with Ian McKellen coming back as Magneto, and James Marsden returning as Cyclops—and that’s only naming a few.

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But one actress who has already made a splash in the MCU is putting her name forward for consideration. Adrianne Palicki, who you might recognize from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, has set her sights on the role of Rogue. During a panel at SpaceCon in San Antonio, she spoke with Sean Tajipour of Nerdtropolis, saying that she was more than ready to take on the “bucket list role.”

Palicki Has the Acting Chops and the Resume to Pull Off Rogue

“Also, if anybody wants to campaign for me playing Rogue, that would be cool, too. It’s my bucket list. It’s my bucket list, the last one on my bucket list,” she said during the panel. She formerly played Agent Bobbi Morse, or Mockingbird, on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and had a stint on Supernatural. Though chances are slim that Palicki will be selected for Rogue, since Marvel has made it clear that they want a younger group of actors to step up to portray the X-Men, that doesn’t mean a role in the upcoming X-Men projects is entirely off the table. There’s also the possibility of voicing Rogue in an animated project.

But whatever is happening with the X-Men is definitely on fans’ minds, especially with the fate of X-Men ’97 hanging in the balance as the mutants gear up for their return to the big screen. But fans of that particular animated show can rest easy, as Drad Winderbaum of Marvel Television has laid fears of cancellation to rest. Speaking to ScreenRant, he said, “I think the two things can definitely run simultaneously. Look how many Spider-Man things there are.” He also added that “X-Men ’97 can run simultaneously with live-action.”

No matter what, the X-Men are proving to be one of the most exciting additions to the MCU yet, garnering hype from an entirely different part of the fandom and promising to inject something new into a franchise that’s been accused of nostalgia farming more than once in the past. With their addition, Marvel has the chance to really shift the way it tells stories, getting more in line with what fans have been hoping for over the last few years.

Who would you like to see step into the role of the new X-Men? Let us know your picks in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.