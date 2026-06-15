If the MCU’s X-Men Reboot Will Cancel X-Men ‘97 Officially Addressed

While X-Men ’97 has already proven one of the most popular X-Men projects for years, the impending introduction of the mutant heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has created doubts over the show’s future. X-Men ’97 managed to perfectly blend nostalgia with innovation, serving as a sequel to the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series of the 1990s while tapping into the popularity of the modern superhero genre. The success of season 1 saw season 2 of X-Men ’97 swiftly announced, with anticipation building for the show’s future. Its comic-accurate approach to the iconic characters secured X-Men ’97 a wealth of fans, but, with the MCU reboot fast approaching, some have begun to question the show’s future.

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Speaking with ScreenRant, Marvel Television’s Drad Winderbaum offered clarification on the show’s future once the X-Men are officially introduced into the MCU. “I think the two things can definitely run simultaneously,” Winderbaum explained, “look how many Spider-Man things there are. There’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the Spider-Verse movies, the live-action movies, the preschool show. X-Men could definitely do the same thing.” He went on to specifically assert that “certainly X-Men ’97 can run simultaneously with live-action.” Naturally, this is great news for fans of the show.

The Latest X-Men ’97 News Is The Best Possible Sign For The X-Men’s Future

With X-Men ’97 season 2 already beginning to break Marvel records, the show’s immediate future is secure. Winderbaum revealed that development on season 4 of the show is already well underway, but his assertion that he sees no reason for the show to end with the live-action introduction of the X-Men into the MCU is an especially encouraging sign. Not only does it seem the best outcome for fans of the show and the characters, but also for the Marvel heroes themselves.

It’s no secret that X-Men adaptations to date have been considered inconsistent at best. For every genuinely excellent project, there are two more that are divisive, with some of the live-action movies openly vilified by fans. Considering the strength of X-Men ’97 and the promise of the X-Men in the MCU, the show being able to co-exist with the live-action franchise is perfect. Comparing the X-Men situation to that of Spider-Man is also interesting, as it paints a perfect parallel.

Spider-Man has long been Marvel’s most iconic superhero, but the X-Men are almost every bit as popular. The more ongoing X-Men projects exist, the more Marvel will finally seem to fulfill their potential as one of the greatest teams in the Marvel Universe. After all, the X-Men deserve to be far better represented in movies and TV than they have been so far, so the update on X-Men ’97’s future in regard to the MCU reboot is the best possible news.

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