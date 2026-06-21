3 Years Later, the MCU’s Most Disrespectful Character Death Still Angers Fans (& They Want a Retcon)

It’s no secret that this death has always upset Marvel fans—especially those who were into Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. When Maria Hill was killed off by a Skrull disguised as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, viewers went nuts, and rightfully so, even going so far as to claim it wasn’t canon and then to demand a retcon from Marvel. One fan told Feige it was time to use the “get out of jail free card.” In a tweet, they said, “Feige needs to do the ultimate retcon on this & Secret Invasion. Just say or show that series took place in an alt universe.”
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