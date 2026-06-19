Original X-Men Star Calls Avengers: Doomsday Absence a Mistake by Marvel (But It Actually Makes Sense)

The jam-packed ensemble for Avengers: Doomsday includes veterans from Fox’s X-Men movies, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden. As exciting as it will be for fans to see these actors reprise their roles for (presumably) the final time before Marvel Studios turns the page to its X-Men reboot, some can’t help but notice that there are some key players missing. One of the more notable absences if Famke Janssen, who portrayed Jean Gray in four films from 2000-2014. With Avengers: Doomsday shaping up to be a swan song for the old guard, audiences would love to see Janssen return alongside her co-stars, but that doesn’t appear to be in the cards. And Janssen herself believes it’s a mistake.

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During an appearance at Spacecon 2026 (via Popverse), Janssen discussed Avengers: Doomsday, claiming she’s being completely honest when she says she isn’t in the film. “I am so bad at keeping secrets that I always say to everyone I’m the worst actor in the world. It’s all on my face. You right away will read it,” she said. “I think they made a mistake, but hey, who am I? I’m just a little me who thinks that.”

Famke Janssen’s Absence From Avengers: Doomsday Makes Sense

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It’s easy to understand why Marvel fans would be interested in seeing Janssen come back for one more outing. She was an integral part of the original X-Men trilogy, establishing herself as a favorite as she portrayed Jean’s compelling journey across the three films. It seems weird that such a prominent member of that cast will be left on the sidelines while Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, and Alan Cumming have more to do, but Janssen’s absence arguably makes sense. For starters, one of the most prevalent Marvel theories right now is that Sadie Sink is playing the new version of Jean Gray in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Should that turn out to be true, the filmmakers may want to keep things simple by only featuring one variant of Jean. Sink is reportedly in Avengers: Secret Wars, but perhaps she could also be in Doomsday to set up her role.

Granted, audiences have shown they’re willing to embrace multiple versions of the same hero in the same film (see: Spider-Man: No Way Home), and with Doomsday set to feature the multiverse, it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise to see multiple Jeans. With that in mind, there’s another explanation for why Janssen’s absence makes sense. Her iteration of Jean has always been very powerful, so if she isn’t in Doomsday, it provides an easy answer for why the X-Men didn’t just simply call upon Jean to stop Doctor Doom and the various incursions happening across realities. Without Jean at their side, the X-Men were more vulnerable, becoming a target for the villain.

It is important to keep in mind that Janssen could very well be playing coy, doing her best to preserve surprises for the premiere. Andrew Garfield deserved an acting award for constantly denying that he was in No Way Home, so there’s precedent for something like this. After the initial Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal last year, Kevin Feige stated there were more announcements to come. Since that time, we’ve seen Chris Evans return in a Doomsday teaser trailer, but it remains to be seen if there will be other familiar faces as well. Doomsday does have a lot on its plate, so there’s seemingly a limit on how many more characters the movie can feature, but fans will probably go into the theater anticipating some unexpected cameos.

Assuming Janssen actually isn’t in Avengers: Doomsday, it will be interesting to see if the film addresses her absence in any way. In the X-Men’s Doomsday teaser trailer, Cyclops was clearly extremely upset about something, unleashing a powerful blast from his eyes while in agony. It’s possible he suffered a tremendous personal loss that pushed him over the edge, and Jean would certainly fit that bill (maybe she dies off screen during Doom’s attack on the X-Men’s reality). Considering Jean’s importance to the overall X-Men mythos, it would be reasonable to assume the character will at least be mentioned in order to clear things up for the audience.

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