Ed Helms Reveals the Scene That Almost Made Him Pass on Family Switch

Ed Helms is used to playing cringe -- but some of the moments in Family Switch were so uncomfortable that he felt like maybe he made a mistake somewhere along the way. The movie, which centers on a family swapping bodies, stars Helms alongside Jennifer Garner, Brady Moon, and Emma Myers. The natural result of a husband and wife switching places with their kids can create some awkward moments -- like (minor spoilers ahead for the film), what if there's some reason the parents are expected to kiss, while the kids are locked into their bodies? That's a scene Helms had to play in the film.

ComicBook.com asked Helms if that level of cringe is something that attracted him to the movie. On the contrary, he said it was a funny scene, but one that gave him at least a little bit of pause during the production.

"I don't think so," Helms said with a laugh. "That might have been a scene where I was like, 'Oh boy, should I do this or not?' Yeah, there is a lot going on there. I think the insanity of that moment is hopefully what makes it so funny. I will say that was reallyf un to do because I always love playing revulsion in a scene, or being nauseous, and I think that's kind of what Jen and I both did. Not a romantic kiss, but a fun one."

In Family Switch, when a family switches bodies with each other during a rare planetary alignment, their hilarious journey to find their way back to normal will bring them closer together than they ever thought possible. The film also stars Brady Noon, Rita Moreno, Matthias Schweighöfer, Bashir Salahuddin, Fortune Feimster, Xosha Roquemore, Paul Scheer, and Pete Holmes.

"[The movie comes at a] moment in the world where we could certainly use a dose of that," McG said of the film. "We hope that it's surprising and light and more intelligent than you might think. I mean, my favorite way to make movies is to synthesize highbrow and lowbrow, where a kid could watch it and understand what's going on, but a parent could watch it and ingest the material on a totally different, more sophisticated level, which is something I think Pixar does better than anybody, and I aspire to do that."

Family Switch will arrive exclusively on Netflix on November 30th.