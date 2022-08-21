J.J. Abrams' Series Canceled at Apple After Jennifer Garner Exits

The long-in-the-works My Glory Was I Had Such Friends limited series from J.J. Abrams is no longer going forward at Apple TV+. According to Deadline, this comes after Alias alum Jennifer Garner, who was set to star in the series, had to drop out of the project due to scheduling reasons, prompting the streamer to move on from the project altogether. Garner is currently filming a different Apple TV+ limited series, The Last Thing He Told Me, an adaptation of Laura Dave's novel, which is being produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, an adaptation of Amy Silverstein's memoir, was given a straight to series order back in 2018, though the series has taken some time to come to life. Per the report, Warner Bros. Television and Abrams' Bad Robot plan to shop the project out to another home and a writers room is working on additional scripts as part of that process.

This is just the latest of Abrams' projects to no longer be moving forward. In June it was announced that HBO had officially passed on Demimonde, a planned live-action series created by Abrams. The series would have starred Danielle Deadwyler (Station Eleven, Watchmen) would have told the story of the extraordinary lengths a family will go to in order to find their missing child. The series had changed showrunners once in 2020 and would have been run by The Handmaid's Tale's Kira Snyder and Life's Rand Ravich and Far Shariat.

Even with both My Glory Was I Had Such Friends and Demimonde both no longer going forward, Bad Robot does still have projects in the works. The HBO Max Constantine series is reportedly "on solid ground and moving along", while a live-action Speed Racer series is also reportedly in active development at Apple as well. The Speed Racer series was announced back in May, though few details about the project were released at that time other than writers Hiram Martinez (Snowpiercer) and Ron Fitzgerald (Westworld) were involved as executive producers and co-showrunners.

