Netflix Reveals First Look at Jennifer Garner Body-Swap Comedy Family Switch

Jennifer Garner is about to star in another body-swap movie. On Monday, Netflix and Entertainment Weekly revealed the first look at Family Switch, a new family comedy which stars Garner, Ed Helms, and Wednesday's Emma Myers. Family Switch is inspired by Amy Krouse Rosenthal's 2010 children's book Bedtime for Mommy, and is directed by The Babysitter's McG. According to McG, Garner's previous role in the cult-classic body-swap movie 13 Going on 30 will be acknowledged in-universe in a "very meta" way.

"We overtly mention 13 Going on 30," McG said with a laugh. "There's a meta sort of runner in the movie because I like showing the audience that kind of respect. We get it, we get it."

What Is Family Switch About?

In Family Switch, when a family switches bodies with each other during a rare planetary alignment, their hilarious journey to find their way back to normal will bring them closer together than they ever thought possible. The film also stars Brady Noon, Rita Moreno, Matthias Schweighöfer, Bashir Salahuddin, Fortune Feimster, Xosha Roquemore, Paul Scheer, and Pete Holmes.

"[The movie comes at a] moment in the world where we could certainly use a dose of that," McG said of the film. "We hope that it's surprising and light and more intelligent than you might think. I mean, my favorite way to make movies is to synthesize highbrow and lowbrow, where a kid could watch it and understand what's going on, but a parent could watch it and ingest the material on a totally different, more sophisticated level, which is something I think Pixar does better than anybody, and I aspire to do that."

As McG revealed, Family Switch is also set around the holidays — which just might make it a Christmas movie, "if you want to consider Die Hard a holiday film. It takes place during the holidays, but it's really about family."

What Are Jennifer Garner's New Movies?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra Natchios in Marvel Studios' upcoming Deadpool 3. This will be Garner's first time portraying the character in almost two decades, after debuting in the Ben Affleck-led Daredevil movie, and later getting her own Elektra spinoff movie in 2005. This collaboration comes as Garner previously starred alongside Deadpool franchise star Ryan Reynolds in Netflix's hit movie The Adam Project, which was also helmed by Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds previously told ComicBook.com. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

Family Switch will arrive exclusively on Netflix on November 30th.