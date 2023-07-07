Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Addresses Jennifer Garner's Elektra Return

Deadpool 3 found a whole new reason to get Marvel fans hyped on Friday, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra Natchios. Garner previously portrayed Elektra in 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra spinoff film, and the prospect of her returning to the character for the first time in nearly twenty years is interesting. On Friday, a tweet from Maximum Effort, the production company of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, confirmed that Garner will join the film.

The tweet reads "Moms of Future Past. Welcome to Deadpool, Jennifer Garner," referencing Garner's previous collaboration with Reynolds and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy in Netflix's The Adam Project.

Moms of Future Past. Welcome to Deadpool, Jennifer Garner. pic.twitter.com/lsJFzLK2pZ — Maximum Effort (@MaximumEffort) July 7, 2023

Is Deadpool 3 in the MCU?

Following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios has been gradually folding the X-Men characters into the MCU, beginning with Deadpool 3. According to Reynolds, the movie's grounding in the franchise presents a fun new challenge.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds previously told ComicBook.com. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool 3 is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on May 3, 2024.