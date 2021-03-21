Eddie Murphy Updates Status of Beverly Hills Cop Revival

✖

Beverly Hills Cop is a fan-favorite among comedy fans, and Eddie Murphy just gave an update on the revival. The comedy legend told Desus & Mero about the long road to a continuation of that story. Murphy admitted that they had been trying to get this thing off the ground for 15 years. Netflix has the rights now, so the ball is in their court. But, the platform holder and creative minds attached all know that they have to come correct with a comedy classic. Murphy is absolutely set on waiting until the script gets to a place where he feels comfortable. That instinct seems to be paying off because the fans are pretty much on the same wavelength. The reason that Coming 2 America has been so successful for Amazon is because of that desire to pay homage to the old movie while bringing some updated concepts to the table. Hopefully, Beverly Hills Cop can achieve some of the same things whenever it makes its way out.

“They’ve been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now,” Murphy began. “Right now, Netflix has it, and they’re trying to develop a script. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing next. But, I’m not doing nothing until the script is right.”

When asked about how old he was when he approached the project, Murphy replied 22 and then shared some of his perspective after working on the film.

“I didn’t feel any pressure,” he admitted. “When you’re young, you kind of take everything for granted. So, that’s all I knew. You know? Stuff started happening fast for me, so I didn’t even think about it. Now, when I look back, I’m like, ‘Wow! I was really young!’ 48 Hours, I’m 20 years old in 48 Hours. You aren’t thinking that at the time. But, now I can say, ‘Wow. I was really young.’ There was no pressure back then, I was just rolling with it.”

Netflix has tabbed Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are tabbed for the project and they told Digital Spy they were trying to work out the kinks last year.

“We're still involved in that project, and there's a screenwriter now on it that's going to try to write a first draft, or a first treatment at least with the story," Arbi explained "So we're going to see what the first version will be, but we're very excited and hope that we can work with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That'd be great."

Would you like to see another Beverly Hills Cop? Let us know down in the comments!