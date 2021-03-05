Kevin Smith Reviews Coming 2 America: "It Satisfied Me On Every Level"

✖

Coming 2 America debuted last week on Amazon Prime Video and while the sequel to the classic Eddie Murphy-starring Coming to America scored the biggest opening weekend for a streaming film in the past year, it didn't exactly win over critics. The film is presently sitting at 52 percent on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, but the critical reviews do not matter to all-around movie fan Kevin Smith. The filmmaker had high praise for the film, saying that it satisfied him on every level.

"Loved it, absolutely loved it. It's been a fantastic weekend of watching sh-t starting on Thursday night with WandaVision, but Coming 2 America was my Friday night with my wife and my god, I had such a blast," Smith said during a recent episode of Fatman Beyond. "I don't know what anyone else was looking for in the movie, but I was wholly satisfied, a real love fest. I mean like, look, it’s the guy that made Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which I'm not saying is like this movie at all, but very 'hey, let's go back in time and f-cking have a good time and hope people enjoy it as well and by the way, we'll bring back as many familiar faces as possible.' You know I recognized the kindred spirit in Coming 2 America. That all being said, it satisfied me on every f-cking level."

Smith went on to point out some specific things about the film that impressed him, including a major cameo and the use of a Prince song that he didn't quite expect and then made it clear that to him, the whole film was just a delight.

"I don't know what the internet is saying about it because personally, I'm too old to give a sh-t if people are unhappy and sh-t," Smith said. "I was incredibly happy. It just filled me with joy watching the f-cking thing, man."

You can check out the official synopsis for Coming 2 America below.

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

Coming 2 America is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

