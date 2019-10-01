Eddie Murphy Planning to Do Beverly Hills Cop 4 Next

It’s been 25 years since Beverly Hills Cop 3 was released and since then there’s been a lot of talk about a fourth film in the series. Beverly Hills Cop 4 was initially announced in the mid-1990s but never went forward, then was announced again in 2006 with that film failing to materialize as well. At some point there was a planned television series, but that also never materialized. Then, in 2016, there were reports that directors had been found for the film, but it’s been largely quiet ever since — until now. Eddie Murphy says that Beverly Hills Cop 4 is the next film he’ll be working on.

Speaking to Collider while doing press for Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy laid out his plans for the future of his work, including that long-gestating Beverly Hills Cop 4, saying that he’d be working on that after Coming to America 2.

“Yeah, that’s what we’re doing after Coming to America, we’re doing Beverly Hills Cop and then, then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand up and then kind of that’s what I’ll be doing mostly is stand up and Beverly Hills Cop,” Murphy said.

He went on to explain that Coming to America 2 and the Beverly Hills Cop 4 project are, along with other things, sort of a “book end” on his career as his priorities have shifted a bit.

“I keep saying it, these movies and Saturday Night Live I’m looking at it as a book end and if I decide I just want to stay on the couch forever I ended it on a funny note and I’ll do standup if I’m feeling creative,” Murphy said. “I can get up on stage and do my standup and if, you know, some incredible filmmaker comes along with some great movie or there’s a great opportunity, but I’m not going to be making movies two three a year like I back in the early days because I like to just be home with the kids.”

Murphy’s comments are huge news for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise as it was one of Murphy’s first hit films. The film starred Murphy as Axel Foley, a street-smart cop from Detroit who heads to Beverly Hills, California to investigate crimes. Still, even with it seeming like Beverly Hills Cop 4 is really going to happen, it will be a little bit of a wait until the film makes it to screen. Production on Coming 2 America is underway with that film expected in theaters December 18, 2020.