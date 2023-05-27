Pixar's Elemental: First Reactions Call it "Clever & Emotional"
Pixar's latest film, Elemental, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend and the first reactions to the Peter Sohn directed feature have hit the internet — and those early reviews are positive. First reviews of Elemental are calling the film one of Pixar's better recent projects, one that is colorful, charming, and creative, but also a clever and emotional love story with a beautiful score and stunning world building.
"ELEMENTAL is not only one of the better Pixar films in recent memory but one of their best overall," Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture wrote on Twitter. "This clever and emotional loves tory will warm your heart and make you cry. A moving tribute to immigrant parents with gorgeous animation. Thomas Newman's soothing score is magnificent."
ELEMENTAL is not only one of the better Pixar films in recent memory but one of their best overall. This clever & emotional love story will warm your heart & make you cry. A moving tribute to immigrant parents with gorgeous animation. Thomas Newman's soothing score is magnificent pic.twitter.com/NL46gQrM5g— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 27, 2023
What is Elemental about?
According to Disney and Pixar, Elemental is an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work. The trailer showcases each element—air, earth, water, and fire—and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who's always stayed close to home in Firetown. In "Elemental," which opens in theaters on June 16, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar's filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium.
In addition to Athie and Lewis, the film stars Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. The film is directed by Sohn, produced by Denise Ream and executive produced by Pete Doctor. The film features a screenplay by John Hobert and Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hobert and Likkel and Hsueh. The film also has an original score by Thomas Newman. An all-new short, Carl's Date, will screen in front of Elemental in theaters.
Read on for what people are saying about Elemental.
Elemental opens in theaters June 16th.
"A pure dream"
Peter Sohn’s ‘Elemental’ is a pure dream and a perfect ending to Cannes Film Festival. It’s colorful, vibrant, fiery, fluffy + fluid with brilliant animation and a great story on self-love, courage, living your true self and falling in love along the way. Fans will fawn over… pic.twitter.com/tYaI92b5mx— Nikki Fowler (@NikkiFowler28) May 27, 2023
"Burns bright"
Peter Sohn’s #Elemental burns bright with Pixar’s reliable mix of vibrant animation and imagination. The story has been done before (think Zootopia but with Water & Fire) but there’s charming characters, creative set-pieces & Newman’s gorgeous score is spiritual 🔥💧#Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/ONPXGgFfpb— Luke Hearfield @ Cannes 🎥🇫🇷 (@LukeHearfield) May 27, 2023
"A lot to love, but not perfect"
#Elemental feels like a dupe of Zootopia, borrowing too much from the Disney hit. The messaging is very heavy handed. Its co-opting of a general immigrant story feels clumsy. Still, it’s beautifully animated and the score is magical. A lot to love, but not perfect. #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/3KLK9LFzK4— therese lacson • 宋蕾蕾 @ cannes (@bamfpire) May 27, 2023
"Charming, funny & poignant"
#Elemental REVIEW: PURE MAGIC. Charming, funny & poignant! Sorry Toy Story, Ghibli, Spider-Verse, etc. A new animation king has arrived with arousing visuals that’ll have you steamy & creamy. This isn’t just another cartoon, it’s the best Pixar movie ever! ~A fitting end~ #Cannes pic.twitter.com/GOlJJFIWcS— Atom (@theatomreview) May 27, 2023
"A super beautiful new Pixar world to explore."
I enjoyed Pixar's Elemental though it never really reached the heights I was hoping, the go-do-your-own-thing story is something we've seen plenty before. Will give it a second take later, didn't win me over entirely this time. Still a super beautiful new Pixar world to explore.— Alex B. 🍥 (@firstshowing) May 27, 2023
"The story swims along"
ELEMENTAL – @Pixar's latest closes #Cannes2023 with a story of cross cultural affection, living up to family expectations, and making the most out of a steamy situation. The animation is uniquely fluid, a rich way of resolving these characters visually while the story swims along— Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) May 27, 2023
"Pixar is back in full force."
#Elemental est génial. L’animation est sublime, les personnages sont attachants, l’univers est très riche, c’est fun, créatif et touchant. Pixar est de retour en force. Foncez voir le film quand il sortira, il mérite amplement d’être connu. Thank you, @PEETSOWN . 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ufx9U4diiG— Cinématix #FireDavidZaslav (@DiegoCalvaStan) May 27, 2023
"#Elemental is great. The animation is sublime, the characters are endearing, the universe is very rich, it's fun, creative and touching. Pixar is back in full force. Go see the film when it comes out, it fully deserves to be known. Thank you, @PEETSOWN."prev