Pixar's Elemental: First Reactions Call it "Clever & Emotional"

Pixar's latest film, Elemental, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend and the first reactions to the Peter Sohn directed feature have hit the internet — and those early reviews are positive. First reviews of Elemental are calling the film one of Pixar's better recent projects, one that is colorful, charming, and creative, but also a clever and emotional love story with a beautiful score and stunning world building.

"ELEMENTAL is not only one of the better Pixar films in recent memory but one of their best overall," Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture wrote on Twitter. "This clever and emotional loves tory will warm your heart and make you cry. A moving tribute to immigrant parents with gorgeous animation. Thomas Newman's soothing score is magnificent."

ELEMENTAL is not only one of the better Pixar films in recent memory but one of their best overall. This clever & emotional love story will warm your heart & make you cry. A moving tribute to immigrant parents with gorgeous animation. Thomas Newman's soothing score is magnificent pic.twitter.com/NL46gQrM5g — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 27, 2023

What is Elemental about?

According to Disney and Pixar, Elemental is an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work. The trailer showcases each element—air, earth, water, and fire—and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who's always stayed close to home in Firetown. In "Elemental," which opens in theaters on June 16, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar's filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium.

In addition to Athie and Lewis, the film stars Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. The film is directed by Sohn, produced by Denise Ream and executive produced by Pete Doctor. The film features a screenplay by John Hobert and Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hobert and Likkel and Hsueh. The film also has an original score by Thomas Newman. An all-new short, Carl's Date, will screen in front of Elemental in theaters.

Read on for what people are saying about Elemental.

Elemental opens in theaters June 16th.