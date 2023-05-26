Pixar's Elemental Reveals First Clip

Disney and Pixar Animation Studios are getting ready to release their next big movie with the upcoming Elemental, and it looks like it will be another hit for the studios. Elemental follows characters living in Element City, a melting pot city where the elements of water, fire, air, and earth live together. From everything we've seen in the trailers for Elemental, Pixar and director Peter Sohn have outdone themselves this time around. Now, the studios have given us a new look at Elemental through a new clip. In the new clip, we see Ember change colors as she touches different minerals and creates music.

You can check out the clip below.

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Elemental

According to Disney and Pixar, Elemental is an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work. The trailer showcases each element—air, earth, water, and fire—and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who's always stayed close to home in Firetown. In "Elemental," which opens in theaters on June 16, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar's filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium.

In addition to Athie and Lewis, the film stars Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. The film is directed by Sohn, produced by Denise Ream and executive produced by Pete Doctor. The film features a screenplay by John Hobert and Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hobert and Likkel and Hsueh. The film also has an original score by Thomas Newman. An all-new short, Carl's Date, will screen in front of Elemental in theaters.

Elemental opens in theaters on June 16th!

