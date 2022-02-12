Encanto Director Explains Why Mirabel’s Mom Doesn’t “Fix” Her Eyesight

Encanto was released in theaters back in November, but it wasn’t until the movie hit Disney+ in December that it became a huge phenomenon. Not only did the new film win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but it was just nominated for three Academy Awards, and its song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” is the first Disney song since Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World” to reach number one on the Billboard charts. Due to the movie’s popularity, the directors have been sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes details about Encanto. Aparently, co-director Jared Bush has been asked why Julieta (Angie Cepeda) doesn’t use her healing powers to “fix” Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) or Agustín’s (Wilmer Valderrama) eyesight. Not only does Bush have a great explaination, but it comes with the heartwarming story of a young Disney fan.

“3 years ago, Lowri wrote Disney asking for a heroine w/ glasses. I couldn’t say that her wish was already coming true! BUT watch the clip for the answer to a big question: Why doesn’t Julieta ‘fix’ Mirabel or Agustín’s eyesight. It’s who they are & she wouldn’t want to change it,” Bush explained. You can check out the tweet below, which includes the sweet video of Lowri:

The Encanto music was written by Hamilton scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently admitted that he didn’t expect “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to be such a big hit.

“I’m surprised it’s ‘Bruno,’” Miranda admitted of the song’s success. “I feel like this is my ‘Send in the Clowns,’ which was the late Stephen Sondheim’s biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I’ll take it!”

Encanto follows the Madrigals, an extraordinary family in which each member “has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them – each child except Mirabel.” Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In the Heights) voices Mirabel, joined by María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Others in the voice cast include Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camil, and Antonio, respectively. John Leguizamo is also in the film as the infamous Uncle Bruno.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.