Encanto Director Shares Deleted Post-Credits Scene Online

Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto, has become an absolute juggernaut for the House of Mouse since it made its streaming debut. It was a solid success in theaters back in November, but it’s release on Disney+ in December took things to a whole new level. Disney even hosted a watch party for the film on Twitter over the weekend to capitalize on the hype. During the live viewing experience, director Jared Bush released a never-before-seen clip from the film, which was originally planned to take place after the credits.

Bush revealed a scene on Twitter that featured the adorable and grumpy capybara that appears throughout the movie. In the scene, the capybara walks up to the corner of the magical Madrigal house and lifts his leg to urinate on it. The house has other plans, dipping its gutter to dump water on the animal, causing it to run off. Take a look!

We considered an after credit joke to end the movie, but ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together was the way to go… but the hilarious @darrinbutters animated it!! So here you go! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR WATCHING WITH US!! #ENCANTO pic.twitter.com/XUMn6IfgeF — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) January 30, 2022

“We considered an after credit joke to end the movie, but ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together was the way to go…but the hilarious [Darrin Butters] animated it@@ So here you go,” Bush wrote in the post. “THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR WATCHING WITH US!!”

According to Bush, this scene was planned as a post-credits stinger at the end of Encanto. However, the creative team thought it would be best to keep the focus on the film’s actual ending, scrapping the capybara scene altogether.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.