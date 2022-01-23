Encanto: Lin-Manual Miranda Admits That His Son Is Over “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Encanto hit Disney+ last month, and the animated movie has taken off in a big way. Not only did the new film just win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but its song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” surpassed Frozen‘s “Let It Go” on the Billboard charts. The music was written by Hamilton scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently admitted that he didn’t expect “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to be such a big hit. During a recent chat with People, Miranda revealed that there’s one person in his life who is sick of talking about not talking about Bruno, and that’s his son.

“My son came home from school today and he was like, ‘Daddy, everyone’s singing it,’” Miranda shared. “He’s both proud and like, ‘All right, already.’ Because remember, he heard that song last May. He’s way over it.”

“I’m surprised it’s ‘Bruno,’” Miranda admitted of the song’s success. “I feel like this is my ‘Send in the Clowns,’ which was the late Stephen Sondheim’s biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I’ll take it!”

The success of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” makes it the biggest single from Disney’s library of animated films in 26 years. It joins other Disney favorites such as “A Whole New World” from Aladdin which peaked at #1 in 1993, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King and “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, both of which reached #4 on the Billboard charts. According to Billboard, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was streamed 29 million times in one week, which made it jump from #50 to #4.

Encanto follows the Madrigals, an extraordinary family in which each member “has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them – each child except Mirabel.” Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In the Heights) voices Mirabel, joined by María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Others in the voice cast include Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camil, and Antonio, respectively. John Leguizamo is also in the film as the infamous Uncle Bruno.

“Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” Beatriz previously said in a statement. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right — something I love and relate to very much.”

“I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride,” Beatriz added. “As a Disney kid, I’d burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to. I learned in those that stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all.”

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.