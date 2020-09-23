Enola Holmes 2 New Photos Released

Enola is back on the case! 2020 saw Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown kick off her own mystery film franchise, taking on the titular role in Netflix's Enola Holmes. Playing the younger sister of Sherloick Holmes, Enola had to track down their missing mother, while living in the shadow of her older brother. This fall, Brown's Enola is back again, with a brand new sequel coming directly to Netflix.

Enola Holmes 2, debuting this November, sees Brown reprise the role of Enola, with Henry Cavill coming back to play Sherlock for the second time. The official trailer for the film is arriving on Tuesday, but some new photos made their way online on Monday, courtesy of Total Film. Take a look!

Exclusive! Here's a brand new look at #EnolaHolmes2!



Who Stars in Enola Holmes 2?

Brown and Cavill aren't the only stars from Enola Holmes making their way back for Netflix's sequel. Helena Bonham Carter is returning to reprise the role of their mother, Eudoria Holmes. Also returning are Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury; Susie Wokama as Edith; and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade. The film will see newcomers David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster joining the franchise.

Harry Bradbeer will be coming back to direct Enola Holmes 2, from a screenplay written by Jack Thorne. The films are based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries book series.

What Is Enola Holmes 2 About?

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for Enola Holmes 2:

"Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency – only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world – from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

Enola Holmes 2 is set to arrive on Netflix on November 4th. The first film is already available on the streaming service.