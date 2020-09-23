Enola Holmes 2 Reveals New Trailer and Poster for Millie Bobby Brown's Next Mystery

To officially kick off their latest TUDUM event, Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Enola Holmes 2, the Millie Bobby Brown starring sequel that arrives later this year. The streamer not only offered a first look at the film with a teaer trailer but also revealed the official poster and confirmed its premiere date, November 4. Revealed in the film's first trailer is that not only is Henry Cavill back as Sherlock Holmes, but the character's trademark violin will make an appearance in addition to he and his sister's cases becoming tied together.. There's a bit of romance and plenty of fourth wall breaking as well, check out the Enola Holmes 2 teaser trailer in the player below!

What is Enola Holmes 2 about?

Netflix's official description for hte sequel reads as follows: "Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency – only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world – from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

Who stars in Enola Holmes 2?

In addition to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown returning along with The Witcher's Henry Cavill, Enola Holmes 2 will also welcome back Helena Bonham Carter as their mother, Eudoria Holmes; Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury; Susie Wokoma as Edith; and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade. Newcomers include David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

When is Enola Holmes 2's release date?

The highly anticipated sequel will arrive on November 4, 2022, premiering just over two years after the first film. Enola Holmes 2 is directed by Harry Bradbeer, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne and story by Harry Bradbeer & Jack Thorne.