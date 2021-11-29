Henry Cavill Wraps Filming on Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes and her craft brother Sherlock are returning to Netflix for another adventure. Last year, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown helped make Enola Holmes a hit for Netflix, and the streaming service didn’t waste a lot of time ordering a sequel. Brown is back for Enola Holmes 2, as is Henry Cavill, reprising his role as iconic sleuth Sherlock Holmes. As a matter of fact, Cavill is already finished his work on the highly anticipated Netflix sequel.

On Sunday afternoon, Cavill took to Instagram to post a quick note of encouragement to his followers, discussing a great run he just went on and urging others to get up and get active if they’re on the fence. The actor starts his video with a message about Enola Holmes, saying that he just finished up his final day of filming on the set.

“Hey, everybody! Today was my last day on Enola Holmes,” Cavill says in the video. “And the entire day I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run. It was a little dark and a little chilly, and I was convincing myself all day long that those are all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I have loved it, and it feels really, really good. So if you’re sitting at home thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there and do it. You won’t regret it.”

Very little is known about Enola Holmes 2 at this point, other than some key returning cast and crew members. In addition to Brown and Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter will be coming back for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as Enola and Sherlock’s mother, Eudoria. Director Harry Bradbeer is also back, alongside screenwriter Jack Thorne.

Eudoria’s mysterious disappearance acted as the catalyst for the story in Enola Holmes, but there is a lot more that can be done with the character in this sequel.

“I’m excited about the other things that she’s going to do,” Bradbeer told . “She’s such an extraordinary character that we’re going to dig out some more secrets about her. If we do go again, there’s a lot of issues left in this dysfunctional family. Not only in the country, which is dysfunctional, but the family as well. I think it will always be leaning into real historical accuracy, about the history of the constitution and the development of our democracy. And of human rights, not just women’s rights. I think that’s a very ripe scene to plow. Because if you have an adventure film that has something interesting to say morally, I think that really enriches it and makes it more nutritious.”

