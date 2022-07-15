Netflix Releases Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event

Last September, Netflix put on a new kind of virtual fan event, with the goal of bringing news about upcoming movies and TV shows to viewers around the world. It was called TUDUM, named after the sound that plays over the Netflix logo when you watch one of the streamer's originals. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the event will officially be returning this fall, and this time it will be even bigger.

TUDUM will take place on September 23rd and 24th, and it will consist of virtual events that arrive live from four different continents. The presentations will offer exclusive news, never-before-seen-footage, first looks, and trailers from upcoming movies and TV shows. There will be over 100 different titles addressed throughout the 24-hour event.

The event will begin with a show in Korea, which begins on the night of September 23rd and will focus on Korean titles set to debut on Netflix in the future. That will be followed by a show in India later that night. On the morning of September 24th, the show featuring North America, Latin America, and Europe will begin. Things will end with a presentation from Japan that evening.

Here's the full lineup of the Netflix TUDUM events:

At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show out of Korea.

At 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT September 23), fans will be treated to a fun look at what's ahead from India.

At 10:00 am PT, fans will get exclusive news from our shows and movies coming out of the United States and Europe, as well as an additional event which previews the great entertainment coming from Latin America.

At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), our stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.

Netflix hasn't yet revealed which shows or movies will be addressed during the TUDUM presentations, but there is going to be quite a lot of time spent on these originals, so expect plenty of new information.