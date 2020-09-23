Netflix Reveals Enola Holmes Sequel Poster





Enola Holmes' sequel has a brand new poster from Netflix. In the image, you can see a number of the characters looking off in the distance in the throng of a crowd. Of course, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are in the mix. But, they're joined by other faces as well. Helena Bonham Carter, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Hannah Dodd, and more are also in tow. Netflix was very pleased by the first movie's performance once it released to a thankful fanbase. Now, they're hoping that more mysteries could pave the way for another big hit on the streaming service. Things have ramped up for the company as they navigate new territory as the streaming landscape expands out even further. Still, viewers flock toward stars like Brown and Cavill even among a sea of options. Marry that kind of draw with an established property like Sherlock Holmes and you have a very potent mix. You can check out the poster for yourself right here down below.

Filming for the movie wrapped recently, and the Superman actor celebrated the achievement with his fans on social media. "Hey, everybody! Today was my last day on Enola Holmes," Cavill previously posted on Instagram. "And the entire day I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run. It was a little dark and a little chilly, and I was convincing myself all day long that those are all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I have loved it, and it feels really, really good. So if you're sitting at home thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there and do it. You won't regret it."

Henry Cavill teases Enola Holmes 2 via Instagram story pic.twitter.com/ZRjohpiFIK — Bella (@wrtrbella) August 17, 2022

Enola Holmes director Harry Bradbeer is back in the saddle and is ready for fans to see their work. Joining along is screenwriter Jack Thorne. Eudora is still out there somewhere and her disappearance powers these characters along. Sherlock Holmes and his sister are going to keep pulling at threads until something materializes. With a setting like this, there's a lot of bandwidth for the creative team to chase any number of angles.

"I'm excited about the other things that she's going to do," Bradbeer told Decider last year. "She's such an extraordinary character that we're going to dig out some more secrets about her. If we do go again, there's a lot of issues left in this dysfunctional family. Not only in the country, which is dysfunctional, but the family as well. I think it will always be leaning into real historical accuracy, about the history of the constitution and the development of our democracy. And of human rights, not just women's rights. I think that's a very ripe scene to plow. Because if you have an adventure film that has something interesting to say morally, I think that really enriches it and makes it more nutritious."

Are you excited for more Enola Holmes? Let us know down in the comments!